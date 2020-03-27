LAURENS — Eugenia Roach Childress, age 72, departed this world for Heaven Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the NHC of Laurens surrounded by the ones she loved.
She was born in Oconee County, SC, and was a daughter of the late Howard Gus and Francis Fuller Roach.
When she wasn't cheering on her Clemson Tigers, or at the ball field with her boys, she loved being with Family. Of all the titles she held-wife, mom, sister-her greatest title was Granny. Family was her greatest treasure. We are all forever changed by how she loved us so well.
Mrs. Childress is survived by her husband, Furman Childress of the home; her sons, Jamie Childress (Leigh) of Laurens and Ben Childress (Meghan) of Fountain Inn; her grandchildren, James and Jacob Childress; her great-grandchildren, Chloe Childress and Jayce McAlister; her brothers, Mitchell Roach, Kanada Roach (Becky), and Ricky Roach (Linda Niebacker); and her sister, Louise Tumblin (Roger).
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, James Roach.
Per CDC Regulations, a Private Graveside Service will be held, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
