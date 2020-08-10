Eugene E. Reedy, 83, formerly of Wilson Creek Mobile Home Park, widower of Shirley Temple Hines Reedy passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Woodstock, VA, he was a son of the late James and Eunice Rose Reedy. Eugene was a construction sub-contractor and a US Navy veteran, where he served in the Korean War.
Surviving are four sons, John Reedy (Ginny) of Lexington, Michael Reedy, Ronald Reedy (Niki), and Maxie Reedy (Renee); daughter, Teresa Avery, all of Greenwood; sisters, Carolyn Pence (Doug) of Edinburg, VA, and Kathy Realus of Danville, VA; brother, David Reedy (Dianne) of Woodstock, VA; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he was preceded in death by two sons, Chris Reedy and Walter Reedy and a sister, Mary Louise Reedy Conner.
A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Bethlehem Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Riddle officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to Food Bank of Greenwood County, PO Box 604, Greenwood, SC 29648 (www.foodbankgreenwood.org).
The family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.