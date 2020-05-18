SALUDA — Mrs. Essie Fogle Smith, 78, the widow of David Lee Smith, Sr., passed away Friday evening, May 15, 2020 in Saluda Nursing Center.
She was born March 9, 1942 in Rowesville, SC, to the late Hampton and Cecelia Johnson Fogle. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Rowesville, SC, and she attended Lockhart Baptist, Saluda, SC. She was a retired employee of Richland School District in food service.
She is survived by son, David Lee and wife, Dorsel Smith of Saluda, SC; sisters, Evelyn F. Davis and Catherine F. McClellan, both of Bowman, SC, Gradie B. Fogle of Orangeburg, SC, and Lula M. Fogle of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Prospect UM Church Cemetery, 845 Prospect Street, Rowesville, SC 29133, with Pastor Ollie Boyd officiating and Reverend Herman Jenkins assisting.
A public viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.