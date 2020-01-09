Ernest Wroten Prewett Jr.
Ernest Wroten Prewett Jr., 82, died at Hospice of the Piedmont on January 8, 2020. He was a son of the late Ernest W. Prewett Sr. and Martha Butler Prewett, of Colleton County.
A native of Walterboro, he attended the public schools of that city, serving as President of the Student Body at Walterboro High School. He earned the Baccalaureate (A.B.) degree from Wofford College; the Master of Divinity degree from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology; and the Master of Education degree from Clemson University.
While at Wofford College, Ernest was a member of Kappa Sigma social fraternity, Blue Key National Honor Society, and was named Who’s Who among Students in American Universities and Colleges. He was editor-in-chief of the Bohemian, the college yearbook. At Emory he was editor of the Candler Advocate, a literary journal.
From 1959 until 1961, Ernest served on active duty with the U.S. Army. He was a first lieutenant in the Field Artillery. His duty stations included Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
A minister in the United States Methodist Church, Ernest was ordained as a deacon in 1963 and as an elder in 1967. As a seminary student (1962-65), he served as Minister to youth at First Methodist church, Atlanta. Appointments in the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church included the Little River and Wampee churches (1965-68) and Tranquil church, Greenwood (1968-70). In 1970, he assumed the status of “Honorable Location”, removing himself from the itinerant system practiced by the United Methodist Church in the appointment of ministers. He retained his ministerial credentials, however, and served a number of Greenwood area churches in interim pastorates.
In 1970, Ernest became a staff member at Piedmont Technical College, Greenwood. Over the course of his career, he was Director of Public Information, Dean of Student Services, and Executive Assistant to the President. Endowed scholarships in his name have been established by the Piedmont Technical College Alumni Association and Beta of South Carolina, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Ernest was President of the Greenwood County Historical Society for ten years. He was a former member of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, the Greenwood Rotary Club, and the Board of Directors of the Greenwood Rehabilitation Center. He was also a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Greenwood. He authored The History of Piedmont Technical College.
Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Emily Jane Younginer Prewett; three daughters, Mrs. Joseph W. (Mary) Carter, of Greenville, Miss Julie Elizabeth Prewett, of Clinton, and Mrs. Daniel J. (Kathryn) Luke, of Greenwood; a brother, Thomas B. Prewett of Sumter; six grandchildren; Erin, Will, and Mary Kate Carter, of Greenville; Sarah, Hannah and Ben Luke, of Greenwood.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. and the Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. Private Inurnment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home in Milford Manor and will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church at 211 Main St N., Greenwood, SC 29646, the Piedmont Technical College Foundation at PO Box 1467, Greenwood, SC 29648, the Greenwood County Historical Society at PO Box 49643, Greenwood, SC 29649, or other charity of one’s choice.
