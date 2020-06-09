Ernest Hank Hollingsworth
BRADLEY — Ernest Hank Hollingsworth, 68, of 415 Dendy Bridge Road, Bradley, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Ernest Earl Hollingsworth, Jr. and Virginia Ruth Lewis Hollingsworth and grandson of the late Earl and Lucia Hollingsworth and J.J. and Dorothy Lewis. He grew up in Stoney Point on Quarry Road, where many people referred to Hank and his father as having “magic hands”, a talent for everything. He had a passion for horses, antique cars and trucks, and dogs. Hank was a loving and giving son, daddy, papa, brother, uncle, and nephew. He had a heart of gold and was always helping others, never expecting anything in return.
Surviving are his children, Brent Hollingsworth, Jason Hollingsworth, and Jimmy Hollingsworth, all of Greenwood; sisters, Jenia Johnson (Bryan) of Bradley and Earline Pressley (Mike) of Hodges; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his former wife, Judy Hollingsworth of Peachland, NC.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Chad Hollingsworth, Timothy Hollingsworth, and Heath Hollingsworth.
A private burial will be held.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Hollingsworth family.