Erica Felicia Klugh
LAURENS — Erica Felicia Klugh, 46, of 207 Deering Street, Laurens, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday March 29, 2020 at Hospice Care of Laurens. She was born in Greenwood County, August 27, 1973, a daughter of the late Charlie Harris Jr. and Joann Harris-Hill.
She was a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Patrick Klugh of Greenwood, SC; a daughter, Ananda Klugh of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Charlie (Tomekia) Harris of Greenwood, SC; three sisters, Regina Johnson of Ninety Six, SC, Alllison (Kelvin) Miller of Fort Mill, SC, and Stephonie (Stanley) Foggie of Greenwood, SC; her step-father, Calvin Hill of Ninety Six, SC; her fiancee’ Billy Hughes of the home; five nieces, one nephew, and a host of uncles, aunts and other relatives.
Public viewing will be from 1-8 pm Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family is at the home of a sister, Regina Johnson, 105 Leroy Drive, Ninety Six, SC.
Percival Tompkins is honored to serve the Klugh family.