Eric Constant
Eric Larsen Constant, 78, beloved husband of 54 years to Kathleen “Kathy” Darrow Constant, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Kingston, NY, he was a son of the late LeRoy Andrew Constant and Wilhelmina Baehr Simmons Constant. Eric was a U. S. Army veteran,having served in Korea. He was retired from Pirelli Cable Corp. and tax accountant for 725 long time clients and enjoyed traveling and woodworking. Eric was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was known as the “child and animal whisperer.” He was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by three siblings.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his sons, Eric Larsen Constant, Jr. (Brandi), Jeffrey Andrew Constant (Peggy), both of Greenwood and Christopher Duane Constant (Bethanie) of Richmond, VA; three sisters, Martha Butcher (John), Charlotte Gazlay, and Alice Constant; four brothers, Carl Constant (Maria), Richard Constant (Donna), Douglas Constant (Frieda) and Andrew Constant (Sandra); grandchildren, Kiefer Smith (Olivia), Tanner Smith (Anna), Lauren Elizabeth Constant-Fender (Dylan), Ann Wells Constant, Kaminer Cromer, Larsen Constant, Stokes Cromer, Trista Constant and Silas Constant; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Smith, Beckley Smith and Tucker Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at South Main Street Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Eric. L. Darrow officiating.
The family will receive friends prior the service at the church from 9:30-10:30 am.
Memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church by visiting www.southmain.church/give or to the Gideons Greenwood West Camp, PO Box 1709, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.