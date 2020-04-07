Emma Margene Jackson
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Emma Margene Jackson entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Washington, DC, and raised by her grandmother Sadie Heard. She was a widow of Johnny Jackson and a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She leave to cherish her memories four sons Johnny (Mary) Jackson, Civiero Jackson, both of Abbeville, James Jackson and Michael Jackson, both of Greenville; a daughter Linda (Solomon) Bowie of Abbeville; a host of grand and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove AME Church Cemetery, with Rev. Leopold Butler officiating. Only most immediate family to attend because of COVID-19 Regulations. Public viewing will be Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m.
The family is at the home. Services are entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home.