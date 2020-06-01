Emagene Able Horne, 95, formerly of 1301 Ninety Six Highway, widow of James E. Horne, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Saluda, she was a daughter of the late Sidney Glover and Julia Brooks Able. She was a 1942 graduate of Saluda High School and was retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant. She was a long time member of Marshall Road Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nona Jean Gunnells; a grandson, Darren Wightman; three sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Horne (Sandra) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Christy Ward of Ninety Six, Shelly Collier (Steve) and Tiffany Stalcup (Tim), both of Greenwood, Kim Benefield (Adam) of Atanta, GA, and Chris Wightman of Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Thomas Davis and Brittany Akers, both of Ninety Six, Madison Collier and Ashlyn Stalcup, both of Greenwood; great-great-grandchildren, Blanton Akers and Ansleigh Akers, both of Ninety Six and a brother, Don Able of Ward.
A private graveside service will be held.
