Elsie H. Livingston, 87, resident of White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, N.C. died January 25, 2020.
Born in St. Pauls, N.C. on August 12, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Bessie Pearl Allen and William Henry Howard, Sr.. She graduated from East Carolina University.
During her life she was a teacher and librarian.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Dr. John C. Livingston after 56 years of marriage.
She was a devoted wife, Mom, and Mema.
Surviving are two daughters, Paula Goforth (John) of Kings Mountain, N.C. and Rosemary Blanchfield (Dustin) of Lyman, S.C.; two sons, Howard Livingston of Winston Salem, N.C. and Jamie Livingston (Janet) of Greenville, S.C.; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family service and burial will be held in the St. Pauls Presbyterian Church Cemetery, St. Pauls, N.C. at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Harris Funeral Home Inc. is serving the family