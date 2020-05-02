Elsie Ann Wallace
Elsie Ann Owens Wallace, 64, of 420 Morgan Avenue, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home.
Born November 1, 1955 in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Allie McAlister and the late Robert Lee Owens, Sr. Ann was a weaver instructor with Greenwood Mills before earning a degree in nursing. She retired from Magnolia Manor in 2017.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Allie, are her son, Patrick Lee Beggs, Sr. (Jennifer); stepchildren, Robert Alton Wallace (Amy) and Jason Douglas Wallace; brother, Leonard Miles Owens; grandchildren, Gavin Luker (Stephanie), Ashlynn Luker (Austin), Patrick Beggs, Jr., Hope Beggs, Carson Beggs, Justin Wallace, Kandace Wallace, all of Greenwood, and Christopher Dixon of Hodges; and great grandchildren, Chase Luker, Layton Brooks, and Vera Kate Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Owens, son, Chris Dixon, sister, Christy Lou Wallace, and brother, Robert “Robbie” Lee Owens, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Thursday by visiting Ann’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com , where you can also leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Luker, Chris Dixon, Jr., Risner Wood, Sammy Hollingsworth, Patrick Beggs, Jr., and Demetri Covington.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory c/o Elsie Ann Wallace, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.