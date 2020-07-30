ABBEVILLE — Mr. Elliott D. Davis, age 90, departed this life on July 27, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of the late Elijah and Carrie Dawson Davis, He was a retired concrete and textile employee, He was a member of Brownoh A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are his wife Carrie W. Davis of the home; daughters Marlene (William) Kennedy, Darlene Harris both of Iva, SC, Bertha Banks, Elizabeth Belton, both of Calhoun Falls, SC ; sisters Isabella Prather of Washington, DC, Nanita Davis of NY; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Brownoh A,M,E. Church for immediate family only. Please wear masks and keep social distance. Public viewing will be Friday from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. the family is at the home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home.