Ellen Walton Rinehart, 57, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Richard Allen Rinehart, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Augusta, GA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dean and Rubye Ann Baynham Walton. Ellen was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Matt Walton.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Bradley Allen Rinehart (Erin) of Honea Path; two sisters, Elizabeth Walton Ready (Fred) of Augusta, GA, and Barbara Walton Harper (Richard) of Belvedere; two brothers, Tom Walton (Wendy) of Ninety Six and Mike Walton (Angie) of North Augusta; three grandchildren, Ella Morgan Rinehart, Lincoln Cole Rinehart and Ruby Ann Rinehart and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
