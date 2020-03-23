Ellen Pressley Woods
ABBEVILLE —Ellen Pressley Woods, 87, of Abbeville, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence. She was twice married, first to the late Shelby Steele, then to the late Roy Jack Woods.
Born in Abbeville to the late Charles Leroy (Roy) and Alice Link Pressley, Mrs. Woods graduated from Sharon School, class of 1951. She was formerly employed with the Bank of Abbeville and a member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by a daughter Katrina Prince.
She is survived by her son, Barry Steele and his wife, Peggy, of Ashland, MS; two daughters, Alison Steele of Willis, TX and Robbin Lee (Randy) of Montgomery, TX; three sisters, Dorothy Dudley (Jack) of Orangeburg, SC, and Barbara Dudley (Donald) and Elizabeth Bradberry (Ansel), both of Abbeville; twelve grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Woods loved the Lord Jesus Christ and is now enjoying the eternal state where only the righteous dwell in that city not made with hands. She leaves a legacy of countless acts of selflessness along with a lifetime of devotion to her family and friends. Mrs. Woods was a most beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Woods, may be sent to Sharon United Methodist Church, 246 Sharon Church Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620.
