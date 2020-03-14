Elizabeth Yeldell Aye, 89, widow of Wallace Aye, of 102 Bell Circle went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in McCormick County on February 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Shelby and Georgia Mae Gilchrist Yeldell.
She was preceded in death by one brother Eddie Yeldell.
She is survived by one daughter, Minister Sabrie (Rev. Ricky) Oliver of the home; three sons, Willie (Minister Deloris) Rapp, Bennie (Pastor Toni) Aye, Minister Melvin (Karen) Frazier all of Greenwood, SC; one niece reared in the home, Apostle Diane (Minister Joe) Welch of Edgewood, MD; two sisters Lela Rucker or Richmond, VA and Mary Sue Sibert of McCormick, SC; 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Reverend Otis Cunningham officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.
The family is at the home of Bennie and Toni Aye, 101 Pepperhill Ln.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Aye Family.