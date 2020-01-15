ABBEVILLE — Elizabeth 'Lib' Davis Cantrell, 71, wife of the late Billy Ray Cantrell, of Abbeville died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Abbeville to the late Adrian W. and Fronia Ellenburg Davis.
Mrs. Cantrell graduated from Abbeville High School, class of 1968. An employee of Kemet Electronics in Greenwood for 23 years, Mrs. Cantrell later became employed as a CNA with Carlisle Nursing Home, currently the Renaissance. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church. With family being most important to Lib, her grandchildren were the lights of her life.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leon 'Shine' Davis and Gene Davis.
Mrs. Cantrell is survived by her daughters, Shelley Ruff and Heather Manley (Randall); a sister, Patricia Davis McCurry (Jackie); and grandchildren, Audrey, Logan and Hunter, all of Abbeville.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Lib's life will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Earl Hartley officiating. A private family burial will be in Melrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials are sent to the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, Attn: Barbara Freese, 200 Greenville St., Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Cantrell family.