Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Cothran
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Cooper Cothran, 60, widow of Larry Jordan Cothran, of Riverfork Road, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Robert Earl Sr. and Mary Seymour Cooper. She was of the Baptist faith, homemaker, and graduated Ware Shoals High School in the class of 1977.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Falkingham of Waterloo and Amy (Shaun) Pille of Mt. Pleasant, one sister, Debbie Sprouse of Laurens, and two granddaughters Leila Dodson and Josie Gambrell, three nephews Sam Moore of Waterloo, Josh (Amanda) Moore of Greenwood, and Bobby Cooper of Laurens. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Cooper, Jr. and a sister, Celia Wynn Cooper Moore.
Memorial services will be held at Parker White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Robert Emory officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service at Parker White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. Online condolences may be sent to www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com