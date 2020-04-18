Eliza Joanne Hall Simpson, 78, of 1119 Cornelia Circle, widow of Jimmy Lee Simpson, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Polk County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Lee and Luria Mahaley Hobert Hall. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant and was a member of Greenwood Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her children Donna Simpson Peeler (Mike), Jimmy Dale Simpson (Dolores), both of Greenwood, and Daryle Simpson (Susan) of Pelzer; sisters, Kay Boswell (Harold) of Ninety Six, Linda Adams of Abbeville and Carolyn Brown of Greenwood; brother, Dupree Hall of Mooresboro, NC; niece, who cared for Mrs. Simpson, Windy Brown of Abbeville; grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, and Justin; and great grandchildren, Abigail, McKinley, Elena, Piper.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Weaver and Ruth Smith.
A private graveside service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Tuesday by visiting Mrs. Simpson's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.