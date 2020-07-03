Elgerie Donaldson
ABBEVILLE — Ms. Elgerie Donaldson, 53, of 101 Sawmill Acres, Lot 20, Abbeville, SC, passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home. Born on April 15, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Martin and Mary Donaldson Martin. She was a member of Abbeville Mother Zion FBH Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Kenisha and Ieisah McDuffie of the home; one brother, Tony McDuffie of Greenwood and a host of other family members and friends.
Elgerie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Robert and Willie Lee McDuffie and Nita J. Martin.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Garden, Abbeville. Public viewing will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.