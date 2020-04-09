Eleanor Wright
Eleanor Wright, 74, of 221 East Avenue, Greenwood, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County, September 13, 1945 a daughter of the late Hildred Wright and Louise Dozier Wright. She was formerly employed as a Nurse’s Aide and Caregiver. She was a faithful member of Holy Redeemer Church, where she was served in several ministries to include The Prayer Ministry, Kids Ministry and a Mother of the Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, six daughters; three brothers; two sisters; one aunt, Irene Mitchell of Greenwood, SC; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services are private.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family.