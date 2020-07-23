Eleanor Holmes
Eleanor Holmes, widow of William Holmes Jr., passed on July 19, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center She was born October 10, 1945, a daughter of the late Isaiah Younger Sr. and Florence Moorer. She leaves behind to inherit the blessings of her faithfulness; two daughters, her caretaker Tammy Sussewell of the home, Shirley (Charles) Spearman of Douglasville, GA; a son, Jackie (Paula) Brown of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Anita Younger of Charlotte, NC, and Margaret Johnson of Manhattan, NY; 11 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two devoted god-granddaughters; 10 step-children; 6 sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are private and are entrusted to Percival Tompkins Funeral Home.