ABBEVILLE — Ms. Elaina D. Tinch of 1108 Cambridge St., Apt 107, died June 5, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of Nancy J. Tinch and Curtis E. Rayford, Sr. She was a graduate of Abbeville High class of 2007 and attended Piedmont Tech.
Surviving are her mother and father; grandmothers Nancy Ramey and Lula Spencer; great-grandmother Sally Rayford; four sisters; five brothers and aunts and uncles.
Private services with immediate family only will be Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Stone of Bethel Holiness Church. Burial will be in Long Cane A.M.E. Church Cemetery, with Bishop Steve Crawford officiating. Public viewing will be at the church at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The family is at the home of her grandmother Nancy Ramey . Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home.