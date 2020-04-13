Eileen Lowe Snyder
LAURENS — Eileen Lowe Snyder, age 82, of 5825 Poplar Springs Road, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Marshfield, WI, and was the daughter of the late Alvin George Whitney and Anna Pauline Whitney. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and her Master’s in Public Health Nursing. She was a member of Mount Gallagher Baptist Church in Ware Shoals.
Mrs. Snyder is survived by her sons, Warren Lowe and his wife Robin and Allen Lowe and his wife Judy; her daughter, Jackie Krause and her husband Bernie; and her grandchild, Charlie Lowe. She was predeceased in death by her husband John Snyder and her brother Kenneth Whitney.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider a donation to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or online at https://www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.org/.
Please share a condolence with the Snyder family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.