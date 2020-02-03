Edward Fitzgerald Quarles
HODGES — Edward “Buddy” Fitzgerald Quarles was born February 17, 1965, to Furman and Ruth Smith Quarles and died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital.
Buddy was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and furthered his studies at the University of South Carolina.
Buddy was married to Reverend Mattie Coates Quarles for 29 years and two sons were born to this union: Christopher Quarles, Brooklyn, New York and Kelcy Fitzgerald Quarles, Edmonton, Canada.
He is further survived by sisters Deloris Adams and Judy Posley and one grand-daughter, Na’Zariah Quarles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ernest Quarles.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Coronaca, with burial in Dunn Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The body is at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and will be on view Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. and placed in the church Wednesday at 1 pm. The family is at the home, 4619 Cokesbury Road, Hodges, SC.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, Ware Shoals, SC.