Edward Charles Coleman
Edward Charles Coleman, 63, of 325 Lanham Street, Greenwood, husband of Junie Wagner Coleman, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, to George Coleman and Mary Elam Coleman Faulkner. He was a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church Coronaca and a self-employed carpenter.
Surviving are two daughters, Keesha Coleman of Newport, FL, Shakei Turner of Easley, SC; two brothers, George (Penelope) Coleman, Jr. of Greenwood, SC, and Michael Coleman of Waco, TX, two sisters, Rosemary Coleman and Carol “ Boo” Acewicz (Jan), both of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren, Jada Wright, Kiara Wright and Kacey Lomax; four nieces; five nephews; a special friend, Yvonne Brown; eight great-nieces; five great-nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a drive by visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at 325 Lanham Street. There will be no public viewing. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Coleman family.