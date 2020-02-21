COMPTON, Ca. — Eddie Charles Witt Sr., 65, formerly of Greenwood, SC departed this walk of life on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at his home in Compton, CA.
Born in Greenwood, SC December 26, 1954. He was born to the late Charles Lindbergh Witt & Gladys Beatrice Blocker Witt.
Surviving are his Sons, Eddie Charles Witt Jr (Rachel) of Lakewood, CA, Elliot Witt, Las Vegas, NV, Donte Witt, of Los Angeles, CA, Daughter, Erika Witt, of Compton, CA. Brothers Ronald Witt, East Point, GA Edwin Andre Witt, Greenwood, SC Sisters Belinda Regina Susewell (Anthony), Tonya V Jackson (Charlie), both of Greenwood, SC . Uncle James Blocker (Eula), Philadelphia, PA & Great Aunt Georgiana B. Fortune, Greenwood, SC. 12 Grandchildren and a host Nieces & Nephews & Cousins to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a Sister Denise Witt Fulton.
Public viewing will be on February 26, 2020 Adams Funeral Home 501 S Palmer Street, Compton CA. Celebration of Life for the Late Eddie Witt Sr. will be Thursday February 27, 2020 at Praise Chapel 8024 Somerset Blvd, Paramount, CA 11:00 with burial to follow immediately after at Forest Lawn Memorial Park 4471 Lincoln Ave, Cypress, CA at 1:00 pm.
