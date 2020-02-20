Ed Seigler Sr.
James Edward “Ed” Seigler Sr., 95, former resident of Lupo Drive, widower of Jean Bagwell Seigler, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Home in Anderson.
Born October 20, 1924, in Plum Branch, he was the son of the late Jeff Easter and Maggie Lee Rearden Seigler. He was a 1941 graduate of Greenwood High School, was a US Army Air Forces Veteran of World War II, and retired from the United States Postal Service after 41 years of service.
A member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, he was also a Life Member of Greenwood Masonic Lodge #91, A.F.M.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan and husband Tommy Dixon of Greenwood, and Carol and husband George Bell of Greenville; a sister, Betty Bagwell of Conway; seven grandchildren, Sioux Seigler, Herbie Dixon, Robin H. Williams, Jamey Seigler, Maggie Seigler, Cody Seigler and Jared Seigler; and ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, James Edward Seigler, Jr. and a great-grandson, Bo Manley.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Andy Bowers officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, along with Keith Williams, Lynn Doolittle and Jimmy Rearden.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1 Sunday afternoon, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Drive, Easley, SC 29640, or to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 Durst Avenue East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
