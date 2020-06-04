WATERLOO — James "Ed" Edward Brown Sr., 69, of 4866 Riverfork Road, husband of Sandra "Wanda" Phillips Brown, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William C. and Mattie Mae Cook Brown. He was an auctioneer with Riverfork Auction Barn; owner and operator of Ed's Superette; and worked for Greenwood Mills. Ed was a member of Bethlehem Union Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Edward Brown, Jr. of Greenwood, Richard W. Brown (Lorrie) of Woodstock, VA, and Sandra Acheson of Waterloo; sisters, Helen Adams (Dennis) and Alice Faye Hollingsworth (Sammy), both of Greenwood; brother, Calvin Ray Brown (Elane) of Waterloo; thirteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held. A streaming of the service will be available by visiting Ed's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, c/o of James Edward Brown, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.