Earl Sibert Jr.
MCCORMICK — Mr. Earl Sibert Jr., 90, passed away January 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Earl Sr. and Sulla Mae Martin Sibert. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, the Eastern Star Chapter #1, and the Masonic Lodge #451. He retried from Kalman Floor Concrete.
Survivors include his sister, Alice M. Ward of Utica, NY, and brother Jesse (Janet) Sibert of Greenwood, SC, and a lifelong partner, Ms. Eunice Hughly of McCormick, SC.
Funeral services are Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Barksdale Ferry Road, McCormick, with the Pastor, Rev. Jimmy Gilchrist officiating. Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC.