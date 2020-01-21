Dwight Reginald Robinson
Dwight Reginald Robinson, 58, of 133 Green Acres Drive Extension, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Ware Shoals, he was the son of Douglas and Edith Pruitt Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tina Marie Robinson and brother Douglas E. Robinson, Jr.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, one sister, Edris Louise Robinson, Greenwood, SC; two grandchildren and a special friend, Deserie Foxcroft, Ware Shoals, SC.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Dunn Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. James F. Davis III, officiating with burial in the church cemetery. The body is at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and will be on view Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m.
The family is at the home of his sister, 138 Country Village Court, Greenwood, SC.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.