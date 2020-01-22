LEESVILLE — Dupree "JR" Holloway Jr. - Services for Dupree "JR" Holloway, Jr., 68, of Leesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Old Lexington Baptist Church, 800 Old Lexington Road, Leesville, SC, 29070. Reverend Josh Davidson will officiate. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
JR Holloway passed away January 15, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Vivian McElroy Lawson (Bobby) and Dupree Holloway, Sr. He graduated from Dansville High School in Georgia and attended college for one year until he was drafted into the military and served in the Vietnam War. After the war, JR spent his life as a commercial truck driver and diesel mechanic.
In addition to his father, JR is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Millie Robinson Holloway; son, Danny Holloway (Katie) of Ware Shoals; daughters, Angela Simpson of Leesville, Dorie Hall (James) of Abbeville, April Foster of Greenwood, Darlene Foster of Greenwood; son, James Simpson (Cathy), of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Kristyn Holloway, Cheyanne Holloway, Gina Porter, Alex Porter (Samantha), Jasmine Angeles, Katelyn Angeles, Sean Angeles, Joseph Simpson, Drake Simpson; 29 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jesse Holloway and Ricky Elgin; 2 sisters, Louise Fernandez (David) and Alice Neil; sister-in-law, Flame "Duke" Holloway. JR is also survived by his loving canine companion, Lulubelle.
In addition to his mother, JR was predeceased by his brothers, Larry Holloway, Broadan Holloway, Jim Holloway; adoptive parents/grandparents, Janie and ST Holloway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Lexington Baptist Church.