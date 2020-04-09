Drury Wheeler King
NINETY SIX — Drury Wheeler King, 83, of Ninety Six, widower of Nancy Bagwell King, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Ninety Six, he was the son of the late Albert Powhatan and Ebbie Wheeler King. He retired from Carolina Pride after more than 35 years of driving a truck. Dru, aka “Chicken Man”, was a member of the Game Fowl Breeders Association. He was a U. S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his daughters, Anna King LeCroy (Terry Jr.) of Bradley, Kye Dodgen of Greenwood and Nannette Boswell of Greenville; a sister, Dee Smith (Dayne) of Monroeville, AL; three grandchildren, Angelina Boswell, Carmen Dodgen and Dillon Gonce, all of Greenwood; a niece, Dayna Blankenship; and a nephew, Jeff Smith, both of Alabama.
A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Linda Sue Jones officiating and webcasting of that service will be available beginning Sunday on Drury’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family. A public memorial service will be announced once public health restrictions have been lifted.
The family would like to express their gratitude to his very special best friend, Buddy Owens.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Kye Dodgen, 113 Augusta Circle, Greenwood.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.