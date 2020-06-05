Dr. Luther B. Aull III
SNELLVILLE, GA — Dr. Luther “Luke” Bachman Aull, III, 91, resident of Snellville, GA., husband of Louise Fleming Aull, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 1, 1929 in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Luther B. Aull, Jr. and Ruth Bull Aull. He was a graduate of Greenville High School, B. S. from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, and Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Virginia. He served in the 955th Field Artillery Battalion in the Korean War. He retired from the Army after 20 years, worked for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, TN. in the Nuclear Division, and then served as the physicist in Radiation Therapy at Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Aull was a member of the American Physical Society, American Association of Physicists in Medicine, Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society, the Ninety Six Lions Club and the Gideons International. He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Alyson (Randy) Esmailka, of Galena AK, John (Connie) Aull, of Nashville, TN., Ginna (John) Smith, of Sugar Hill, GA., and Debra (Dennis) Russell, of Conyers, GA, as well as 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is his daughter Amy Aull (June 1959-January 1963).
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Edgewood Cemetery, with Rev. Rusty Kehl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in honor of Dr. Luther Aull, III to be used for the Lutheran Disaster Relief Fund.
