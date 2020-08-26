Dr. Joseph G. Jenkins Jr.
It’s hard to let go of a man who never gave up on you!
Dr. Joseph Gwynne Jenkins Jr. passed through the veil to be with his Heavenly Father on August. 25th, 2020.
He was at home being cared for by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Hicks Jenkins. They met at the Medical College of Virginia. Joe graduated from MCV Dental School in 1956. He remained there and did an internship in oral surgery while Phyllis finished nursing school. They married in July, and then spent two years at Fort McClellan 3rd Army Headquarters in Anniston, Alabama, where Joe served as post oral surgeon.
Forever the Eagle Scout, “Doc”, Joe, or “JJ” as the grandchildren call him, attended his beloved Western Carolina University for undergraduate work. After the Army, he returned to Greenwood with his bride, to practice dentistry with his father, the late Dr. Joe Jenkins.
He was also preceded in death by his mother, Neola Diltz Jenkins.
Joe Jenkins lived as he believed. His children joke that he was honest to a fault, but understand they and their children are forever blessed because he walked with God. When “Doc” had a patient with debilitating headaches and jaw pain, he helped pioneer treatment for what we know now as temporomandibular joint disorder. Joe studied under Dr. William Farrar; then wound up spending much of his practice helping patients with TMJ dysfunction.
If life presented a challenge, he would find a way to solve the problem. He was a product of close family friend, Pinky Babb. In later years he would joke that he wasn’t much of a football player, but those life lessons never left him. Pinky’s children Brush and Dottie Babb, and Betty and Lewis Smoak are still “family”, as are cherished cousins Jane and Jim Lewis of Pinehurst, NC.
Joe built his own Lakehouse, his own cement piers for a dock, a seawall, a brick wall around the home in town, and tackled numerous building projects for his children. He was a caregiver for his first grandson, Marshall F. Dotson, IV, and a loving grandfather to Camille Hunter Jenkins, Jay (Joseph Gwynne Jenkins, IV) and Samuel Jones Jenkins.
They survive to treasure his memory, along with children: Kim Jenkins Clark and Gary Clark, Trey and Jeanie Weaver Jenkins, and Ralph and Caroline Jones Jenkins: all of whom, have witnessed a can-do way of life. They enjoy the farm where Joe grew Paulownia trees and had begun harvesting them to build his own light weight airplane. (Joe was a pilot, skilled enough to crash land a plane and have his entire family survive.) They know the joys of Lake Greenwood because of his investment there. Above all, they got to witness his example of being a loyal family man.
JJ took care of his family with all that he had; parents, aunts, cousins and children. He had a great love for his wife and her wonderful large family. He was an only child and “the perfect child” in the eyes of his parents. It always seemed to add fulfillment and joy for him when he was with “The Virginia Clan.” He shared fond memories such as flying with Stanley Hicks, his recently deceased brother-in-law. He had immense respect for his father-in-law, as well as Shirley Castelow, Sandra Higgerson, and all of his nieces and nephews through marriage.
Joe was a past Rotary Club Member, and a lifelong member of The American Dental Association. He was also very active with The American Paulownia Association. He grew up attending Main Street United Methodist Church, also attending The Episcopal Church of The Resurrection for almost 50 years where he served on the Vestry.
Joe and Phyllis shared a passion for Saint James Anglican Church in Westminster, South Carolina. They made the trek to learn and worship with The Reverend Dr. E. W. Chip Angell almost every Sunday. Father Chip will officiate at a private graveside service. Just as Joe was concerned for others in life, he wouldn’t want anyone to risk being exposed in this Pandemic.
The family requests that you share memories on line with Blyth funeral home, to help in celebrating a life well lived. If desired, memorials may be sent to St. John’s Anglican Church, 330 River Road, Westminster, SC 29693.