WARE SHOALS — Dr. Samuel Darby Pendergrass III, 70, husband of Susan Mitchum Pendergrass of Riverview Rd., died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home.
Born in Charleston, SC, he was a son of Mary Claudia Shingler Pendergrass and the late Samuel Darby Pendergrass, Jr. and. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and mother of Greenwood are a son, Lowndes Darby Pendergrass (Mary) of Anderson, two daughters, Rebecca Pendergrass Cook (Dustin) of Easley, and Mary Page Pendergrass Blackwell (Seth) of Ware Shoals, three sisters, Claudia P. Wickham of Pensacola, FL, Page Pendergrass of Charleston, SC, and Suzanne P. Murphy of Pensacola, FL. and six grandchildren, Elsie Rhae & Mary Britton Pendergrass, Emily & Charlotte Cook, and Gabriel & Rebecca Jane Blackwell, long time loyal nurse and friend Claudette Grier.
Dr. Pendergrass did his residency at Palmetto Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC. Upon completion of his residency, he was affiliated with Dr. Bobby Ameen in Greenwood, SC. Dr. Pendergrass came to Ware Shoals in 1981, working with the practice that eventually became Carolina Health Centers, Inc. He was Fellow of AAFP, a member of the South Carolina Medical Association, a member of the Greenwood Medical Society, was on staff at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, served as past president of the Ware Shoals Lions Club, and was team physician of the Ware Shoals Hornets for 25 years. Upon his retirement in September of 2018, CHC renamed and dedicated the building that he practiced in to The Pendergrass Family Health Center. Dr. Pendergrass devoted his time, talent, and heart to the community of Ware Shoals.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to BiLo Charities Children's Cancer Center, 900 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com