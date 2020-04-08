Dr. Charles Henry Carlisle
DUE WEST — Dr. Charles Henry Carlisle, 95, of Due West, husband of the late Jean Todd Carlisle, his wife of 68 years, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Newberry to the late Hubert Toland and Ora Askins Carlisle.
Dr. Carlisle graduated from Newberry College and the University of South Carolina. He later received honorary degrees from Newberry College and Erskine College. In 1947, Dr. Carlisle began his career at Erskine as a history professor before becoming Vice President of Business and Finance retiring after 42 years of service. A charter member of the Abbeville Rotary Club, Dr. Carlisle had nearly 60 years of perfect attendance.
Dr. Carlisle had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and lived a life of service. He served as an elder in the Due West ARP Church and on various boards of the denomination. He was elected Moderator of the Synod in 1972 and again in 2000. Dr. Carlisle was instrumental in establishing the Due West Retirement Center, now known as The Renaissance. Dr. Carlisle served as a Gideon. His life verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.
Dr. Carlisle is survived by his son Todd (Margaret) Carlisle of Essex Junction, VT; two daughters, Lucille (Rev. Greg) Slater of Columbia and Catherine (Rev. Steve) Hardy of Iva; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in the Due West ARP Church Cemetery, with Rev. Calvin Draffin officiating. A video of the service will be available on www.harrisfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Due West ARP Church, PO Box 397, Due West, SC 29639 or to the Bonclarken Conference Center, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Carlisle family.