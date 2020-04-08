SILVER SPRINGS, Md. – Douglas Manning Dumont passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Doug was born on December 22, 1979 in Florence, SC, the son of Virginia Manning Dumont and Lewis Clifford Dumont. As a child, Doug, an avid reader, loved entertaining family with magic shows and scavenger hunts. Before the internet, he was the editor of the family newspaper.
A 1998 graduate of Greenwood High School, Greenwood, SC, Doug completed his undergraduate degree in Biomedical/Medical Engineering from Duke University (2002). Following graduation, he completed a one year Americorps program, training instructors and designing curriculum to address a national effort promoting computer literacy. After completing his Ph.D. in Biomedical/Medical Engineering(2011) at Duke, Doug continued at Duke as a postdoctoral scientist, concentrating on acoustic output and other measurements of bioeffects for ultrasound imaging. From 2013-2015 he was an assistant research professor at Vanderbilt University BEAM lab, his research focusing on developing new motion-tracking algorithms for ultrasound- based applications.
Before taking his current position at the FDA, Douglas was an AIMBE Scholar, which led him to the FDA’s center for devices and radiological health. He had recently been reassigned to combat the coronavirus and was tirelessly working 16 to 20 hour days for that cause. Doug loved his job at the FDA, as he felt like he was making a true difference in people’s lives. Throughout his accomplished career, he applied for two patents along with his colleagues from Vanderbilt, had extensive scientific work published, secured many rounds of grant funding, and delivered presentations as a subject matter expert in his field.
Doug, of course, had a passion for the Blue Devils and took every opportunity to flaunt their athletic successes during ACC competition. He also loved the outdoors, completing his dream of riding his bicycle solo across the United States. He kept all his friends and family entertained with his blog “WhereisDMD.wordpress.com.” Doug, a committed runner, completed many half marathons, most recently in Acadia National Park with his two brothers.
Even more than his work, the Blue Devils, and the outdoors, he loved his family. All of them. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his stepfather (fondly known as “Step”) Bill Poston, his stepmother, Mary Dumont, his brothers, Matthew and Philip Dumont, and his grandfather, Lorn Dumont. He also leaves behind a large extended family of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly as well.
No public service is planned. The family requests that memorials in Douglas’s memory be made to Duke University, Meals on Wheels, Greenwood,SC, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, or God’s Pit Crew, Danville, VA.