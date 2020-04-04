Douglas Fairbanks Ferguson
Douglas Fairbanks Ferguson, 86, former resident of Sample Road, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.
Born July 24, 1933, in Iva, he was the son of Mary Ferguson. A graduate of Iva High School, he was also a graduate of Piedmont Technical College. Mr. Ferguson served in the US Army, 3rd Armored Division during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Monsanto as a maintenance technician.
He was predeceased by his long-time companion, Marie Wells.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandy Ferguson Simpson of Sylva, NC, and Lynn F. and husband Eric Hutchens of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Brandi and husband Lee Alexander, Sara and husband Jason Campbell and Abigail Hendricks; three step-grandchildren, Ashley Hutchens, Matt Hutchens and Aleicia and husband Brian Davis; five great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Ferguson’s family with arrangements.