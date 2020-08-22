WARE SHOALS — Dorothy Mae Ivester Pearson, 72, of 52 Circle Street, Ware Shoals, wife of John R. Pearson, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Robert Alan Ivester and Essie Mae Hastings Ivester Horne. She was formerly employed by Greenwood Mills and a member of Willie Kay Road Church of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her daughter, Sharon Corbin of Greenwood; sisters, Angela Bannister, Brenda Ivester, Linda Ivester, all of Anderson, and Tracie Horne of Greenwood; grandchildren, Evans Corbin of Epworth, Maegan Corbin of Ninety Six, Halie Pearson of Ware Shoals, and Hunter Pearson of Ware Shoals; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Randall Pearson.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Calvin Culbertson and Pastor Kevin Hastings officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Dorothy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Marc Sievers, Evans Corbin, Hunter Pearson, Graham Owens, Barry Davis, and A.J. McIntyre.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.