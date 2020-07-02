Dorothy M. Cade
CALHOUN FALLS — Mrs. Dorothy M. Cade, age 74, was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Alice Postell Roundtree. She departed this life on June 29, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a retired textile employee.
Surviving are her sons Willie Cade and Tracy (Patricia) Roundtree, both of Calhoun Falls, SC; sister Mamie (Henry) Terry of Calhoun Falls, SC; brother Boise Roundtree of Calhoun Falls, SC; 12 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Private graveside services will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Garden for immediate family only. Public viewing will be July 4, 2020 at the funeral home from noon until 6 p.m. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.