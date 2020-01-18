STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Mrs. Dorothy Delois Goode Harry, 66, formerly of Ninety Six, SC, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her residence 1451 Hidden Hills Parkway.
Born in Ninety Six, SC, daughter of the late Ezekiel and Naomi Butler Goode. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School in 1971. She attended Self Memorial School of Radiology and graduated in 1974 and earned an Associate degree in Health Sciences(Radiologist Technology from Piedmont Technical College. She was a member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, SC and attended St. Philip AME Church in Decatur, Ga.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, William Harry, her two children, Travis (Erica) and Deanna Goode, two children all of Stone Mountain, GA; siblings, Rachel (Benjamin) Glover of Stone Mountain, GA, Randolph (Thomasenia) Goode and Ezekiel (Benita) Goode, III both of Ninety Six, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Raymond Adams, Eulogist and Reverend Willie Cannady, presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home 6521 Hwy 702, Ninety Six, SC.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC, is assisting the Harry Family.