Dorothy Ezzo
Dorothy Theresa Ankuta Ezzo, 90, resident of Greenwood, widow of Anthony Joseph Ezzo, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 24, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anufry and Sophie Ankuta. She managed Triple S Blue Stamp Redemption Center in Rutland, VT, for over 20 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was in the Women’s Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Sue Lingyak and husband David Lingyak of Greenwood, SC, and Dorothy Ann Wallrapp (DorAnn) and husband Gary George Walldrapp of Foxboro, MA; one sister, Irene Figurski of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Mark Gary Wallrapp of Hermosa Beach, CA and Gretchen Paige Wallrapp Laundon and husband Thomas Laundon of Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren, Whitney Beebe Laundon and Ellie Paige Laundon; sister-in-law, Judy Ankuta; one cousin, Joseph Barzyz,; nieces, Vanessa Taylor, Allison Broomall and Sue Figurski and nephew, Thomas Taylor.
She was predeceased by her brother, Neuf Ankuta.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church c/o Women’s Club, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
