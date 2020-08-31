Dorothy "Dot" Hasting Cowan, 91, widow of Charlie Edward Cowan, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Emerald Gardens.
Born on August 30, 1928 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late George Martin Hasting and Bertha Morrow Hasting. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and retired from Greenwood Mills, Adams Plant, where she achieved becoming a member of the 25-year club.
Dot was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, C. Wayne Cowan and wife Teresa and Randy M. Cowan, both of Greenwood; one brother, Billy S. Hasting and wife Gail; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Todd Polatty officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1:45-2:45 p.m. at Blyth Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Cowan, Bobby Cowan, Johnny Cowan, Taylor Cowan, Matthew Cowan and Jed Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coronaca Baptist Church, 300 Hwy 246 N Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cowan family.