Dorothy D. Blough, 86, of Greenwood, went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2020 after a year-long struggle with cancer. Dorothy “Dot” was born in Wooster, Ohio on February 7, 1933, the 11th of 12 children to Arcangelo and Rosina (Discipio) Moretti. Dot and her sister Julia Grosjean, who passed away roughly 13 hours later on January 8, 2020, were the last surviving children of Rosina and Arcangelo.
Dot married James S. Blough, son of Odessa and Edward Blough of Creston, Ohio in February of 1955. She completed certification in Floral Design and Marketing in June 1978, worked in the Floristry business for over 30 years in Florida and was an avid crafts designer. The Bloughs moved to Greenwood to be close to family. Dot was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the women’s group there.
Dot is survived by her husband Jim, children Rhonda (Ray) Ivey, Randal (Elizabeth) and Michael (Susan) Blough, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Her family will dearly miss her positive outlook, joy for life, and love of family.
A Memorial Service will be held in Greenwood, SC, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at a date to be determined.