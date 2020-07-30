ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Doris Marie Gray, age 85, widow of Butler Gray Jr., died July 28, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Gussie Belcher Sr. She was the last serving member of her immediate family.
Doris attended Abbeville County Training School. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Cypress Chapel A.M.E. Church. She was employed at Burton Center where she cooked in the cafeteria and served as a transportation driver. For many years, she assumed the role of a dietary aide assistant at Abbeville County Memorial Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories six children: Barbara Sanders (Dane), Gerrick Gray (Grace Gordon), Calvin Gray, Tangee Miller (James), Keith Gray (Clara), all of Abbeville, SC; Doris Johnson (Terry) of Columbia, SC; 12 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Last but not least, her beloved fur-baby Suga.
Graveside services will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove AME Church. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Public viewing is Saturday, August 1, 2020 from noon-7 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.