Doris Irene Griffin Powell, age 91, widow of both Jack D. Griffin and Earl Powell, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the National Health Care in Clinton.
She was born in Clinton, SC and was daughter of the late Earl Braswell and Eunice Dover Braswell. She was retired from Monsanto and was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her daughter, Sandra Napierala (Ralph); her brother, Jimmy Braswell; her seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to both her husbands and her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Jack R. Griffin, her sister Lucille Braswell Jennings and her brother, Bobby Braswell.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Please share a condolence with the Powell family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.