DETROIT, MI — Doris Gilchrist Perrin of Detroit, Michigan, departed for her home in glory on May 20, 2020.
Mrs. Perrin was widower of the late Otis Perrin of McCormick, SC. She was born April 4, 1932 the daughter of the late Mary Jennings and Frank Clark of Richland, Virginia and was raised by the late Jim and Ida Gilchrist of Plum Branch, SC.
She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Lamont Soloman, Jr. of Taylor, Michigan.
Mrs. Perrin leaves to cherish her memory 3 children; Brenda Perrin of Detroit Michigan; Tarrance (Jeannie) Perrin of Houston, Texas and Marilyn Perrin of East Point, Michigan; 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and a special great niece, Betty Gilchrist Tolbert of Greenwood
Mrs. Perrin's visitation will be held on June 4, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at James H. Cole Funeral Home; 2624 West Grand Blvd., Detroit, Michigan 48208.