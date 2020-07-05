Doris Clay
Doris passed away on July 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
She is survived by her husband Evan of 66 years and her daughters, Susan (Rob) Krowiak and Sandra (Scott) Sunderland. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rob (Katrina), Chris, Ali, CJ, Jason (Kelly), Rachael (Chris), as well as great grandchildren Evan, Kendall, Logan, Landon, Sawyer and Kalina.
Doris was born 1932 in Brooklyn, NY where she attended school. She graduated from Roanoke College in Virginia where she met the love of her life Evan. They married in 1953 and moved to Buffalo, and eventually settled in Endwell.
Her career as a teacher and coach spanned 30 years including Maine-Endwell High School and University of Buffalo, where her teams won NYS titles in both Track and Field Hockey. Doris was inducted into the Maine-Endwell High School Hall of Fame as well as Roanoke College’s Hall of Fame for her athletic prowess. Over the years she touched numerous lives and inspired many.
Doris’ mission in life was to make others happy and take care of their needs before her own. After retirement, they moved to Greenwood, SC where Doris devoted her time and energy volunteering at the local food bank and running the Greenwood Soup Kitchen for over 15 years, along with her husband Evan. Being a breast cancer survivor, she also volunteered for the Reach to Recovery program. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, sang in the choir and did volunteer work for the church as well.
We would like to thank AGAPE Hospice Care of South Carolina for their wonderful care over the past couple of years.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to:
Church of the Resurrection PO Box 3283, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to AGAPE-Hospice Care of South Carolina by visiting www.hpcfoundation.org/donate.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.