Mrs. Doris Strong Butler, 91, of 1042 Pheonix Street, widow of James B. Butler, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County January 19, 1929 a daughter of the late Homer Strong, Sr. and Daisy Mathis Strong.
She was a former employee of Greenwood Laundry and a retired Homemaker.
She was a member of Trinity UMC where she was a former member of the Kitchen Committee and a student at Piedmont Agency on Aging.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, James B.(Josephine) Butler, Jr. and Briscoe Butler of Greenwood, two daughters, Bobbie (Rev. Johnnie) Waller of Calhoun Falls, SC and Eloise Arnold of Greenwood; two sisters, Ethel Williams of Baltimore, MD and Shirley Ross Raiford of Greenwood; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 7 gg grandchildren; 1 sister in law, Marie Strong of Greenwood; two special sister friends, Dorothy Tucker and Bernice Wims and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery with Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating and Rev. Thessa G. Smith Presiding.
Public viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Monday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home and ask that social distance guidelines be followed.
