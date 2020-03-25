Doris Ann Gettys
BETHUNE — Doris Ann Gettys, age 67, passed away March 23 at her residence. Funeral plans will be announced later. Please visit our website at www.nortonfh.net for the future date of service.
Doris was born in Athens, GA, a daughter of the late Austin Beal and Sara Frances Maxey Hix.
Surviving are one daughter, Traci Medley, Bethune; four brothers, James Lamar (Nancy) Beal, Sr., Ninety Six, Walter E. Hix, Jr., Greenwood, Ronald H. (Jennie) Hix, Greenwood, Kenneth D. (Barbara) Hix, Greenwood; three grandchildren, Ryan E. Catoe, Texas, Jordan Medley, Charleston and Jace D. Medley, Bethune.
Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gettys family.